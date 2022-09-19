Marlin L. Kroft, 83, of Littlestown, died Sunday, September 18, 2022, at his home. He was the husband of Mary V. (Royer) Kroft for 63 years.
Born February 25, 1939, in Dover, Marlin was the son of the late Monroe L. and Bertha Elizabeth (Erb) Kroft. He attended Littlestown High School and served in the Air Force. He was retired from Schindler Elevator, Gettysburg, since 2003 after 30 years of employment.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children. Dan Kroft and Janet of Seymore, Tenn., Sandra Arentz and Barry of New Oxford, and Robin Sullivan of Littlestown; his 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Lenny Kroft of Hanover, and David Kroft; and his sisters, Nancy Garrett of Hanover, and Diana Harget of Gettysburg. Marlin was predeceased by his sister, Janet Mummert; and his brothers, Eugene, Monroe Jr. and Martin Kroft.
Marlin enjoyed camping and spending time with his family and friends, gardening and bird watching.
Funeral service is Thursday, September 22, at 11 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with the Rev. Dr. H. Lee Brumback II officiating. Viewing is 10-11 a.m. Thursday. Interment is in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover.
Memorials in Marlin’s name may be sent to the Kidney Foundation, 900 Arlington Ave., Suite 134A, Harrisburg, PA 17109.
Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.