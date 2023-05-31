Robin L. Adams, 68, of Gettysburg, passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center.
He was the loving husband of Lori Ann (Vietor) Adams; together they shared over 41 years of marriage.
Born February 21, 1955 in San Diego, Calif., he was the son of the late Charles Leroy and Evelyn (Gibson) Adams.
Robin retired from the U.S. Coast Guard in 1996 after 20 years of service and later was a corrections officer at the Franklin County Jail for 10 years. He was a member of Mountain Top Ministries, Orrtanna, and liked old cars.
In addition to his wife Lori, Robin is survived by his sons, Patrick Adams and wife Amber, Lancaster and Randy Adams, Gettysburg; sister, Dawn Soos and husband Joe, Westminster, Colo.; and grandson, Van Adams, Lancaster.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Robin L. Adams will be held Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg with Pastor Kenneth R.W. Reid officiating. The family will receive friends and share memories on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the start of the service at the funeral home. Interment, at a later date, will be in Miramar National Cemetery, San Diego, Calif.
Contributions in memory of Robin L. Adams may be made to the Lebanon VA Medical Center, Attention Chaplain Services, 1700 South Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042 or to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
