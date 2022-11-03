Mary A. (Murren) Smith, of McSherrystown, passed away on October 31, 2022 at the age of 84.
She was the beloved wife of William F. Smith; the loving mother of Lucy Smiley and her husband Keith, William F. Smith Jr. and his wife Danielle, and Christine Shaffer and her husband Gregory; the cherished grandmother of Lauren, Andrea, Jared, Joshua, Cody, Bailey and Brooke; the sister of Teresa Glass and Gerald Murren; and the sister-in-law of Mary Murren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Mary (Smith) Murren; her brother, Ben Murren; and her sister, Alice Sosna.
Mary was born and raised on her parents’ farm in Hanover. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy in 1957. Over the years she worked at Middleburg Sewing Factory and retired from Hardee’s in McSherrystown. Mary was also a homemaker and a devoted mother to her three children. She enjoyed sewing, watching game shows, and was an avid reader.
Relatives and friends are invited to a gathering in celebration of Mary’s life on Monday, November 7, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, and to her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at Annunciation BVM Church, 26 N. Third St., McSherrystown. Interment will be in Annunciation BVM Cemetery.
