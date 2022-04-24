Kira Weikert, Fairfield Softball: Kira went 9-for-13 with 6 RBI, 6 run scored, 3 doubles hitting, and 15 strikeouts pitching, in 3 wins for the Knights.

Jack Regentin, Biglerville Track & Field: Jack went 6-for-6 by sweeping the shot put, discus and javelin in meets against Hanover and Littlestown, with top throws of 36-10.5, 105-2.5 and 128-6, respectively.

Chelsey Stonesifer, Littlestown Softball: Chelsey went 5-for-9 at the plate including a game-winning hit against Bermudian Springs, and struck out 25 batters in 3 games for the Bolts.

Olivia Miller, Biglerville Softball: Olivia went a combined 7-for-9 with 8 RBI, 3 runs scored and 2 triples in three games for the Canners.

Drew Cole, Gettysburg Track & Field: Drew won the 800 and 1600 meter runs against West York, and the 800 and 3200 runs vs. New Oxford. He also anchored the 3200 relay which won in both meets.

