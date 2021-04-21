Randy Eugene Brown, 55, of Pikeville, N.C., formerly of Taneytown, Md., died on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, as the result of a motorcycle accident in North Carolina. Born Sept. 18, 1965, in Gettysburg, he was the son of Clarence O. and R. Catherine (Reaver) Brown of Taneytown, Md.
Randy was employed by Mehring Transport Services as a long-haul truck driver. He loved riding his Harley, and was founder of the Freedom Independent Motorcycle Community. He enjoyed playing pool, going to truck shows, collecting die-cast trucks, and spending time with his friends.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his children, Ashley Hoover and fiancé Jeff Blumenfeld of New Oxford, and Matthew Brown and wife Jessica of Taneytown; sister, Amy Smith and husband Don of New Oxford; brother, Jerry Brown and companion Stacey Strevig of Gettysburg; and grandchildren, Molly, Emerson, Novalynn, Scott, Cheyenne, Shelby, Damian, Aden, Jasper, and Remington; and stepchildren, Angie, Jessica, Rosie, Sarah, and Charlie Walker. He is also survived by the love of his life, Robyn Scott and her son, Gavin Scott.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, Md. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/MDFHWestminster for those unable to attend. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Taneytown. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, April 23, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Randy’s name to “Help Thy Neighbor Johnston County” through Paypal @HTNJC, or to the North Carolina Concerned Bikers Association (NC CBAABATE), 2225 Bevan Drive, Trinity, NC 27370, or online at https://www.cba-abatenc.org/.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
