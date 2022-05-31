Mrs. Mary Lee (Pittenger) Cline, age 94, a resident of Quincy Village Parker House, Waynesboro, Pa., formerly of Furnace Road, Blue Ridge Summit, Pa., died May 29, 2022. She was born March 23, 1928, in Fountaindale, Adams County, to the late Samuel L. and Edna Pauline (Shover) Pittenger.
She graduated from Washington Township High School with the Class of 1946. She married Eugene “Gene” M. Cline November 24, 1949, and lived in their home at Charmian, Pa., for 71 years before moving to Quincy Village Parker House Assisted Living.
In her early life, she was a waitress at McClain's Diner in Blue Ridge Summit. She was a homemaker for most of her life. She was a member of the Apostolic Church of Greenstone where she served as organist/pianist for many years. She also served as a Sunday school teacher. In 1984, she began volunteering at then Quincy United Methodist Home now Quincy Village. She was a member of the National AARP.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of 72 years, is a son David E. Cline, Blue Ridge Summit, Pa. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Doris N. Trostle.
Burial will be private at Jacob's Church Cemetery, Fountaindale, Liberty Township, Adams County. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Apostolic Church of Greenstone at a later date.
Eugene and David express their heartfelt thanks to the Quincy Village Parker House staff and SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice for their devoted care given their loved one during her stay at Quincy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the following: Quincy Village, 6596 Orphanage Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268; SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202; or the Apostolic Church of Greenstone, P.O. Box 209, Blue Ridge Summit, PA 17214.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro is assisting with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
