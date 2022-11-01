Leroy Dale Smith Jr., 65, of Gardners, passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in the Forest Park Health Center.
He was born Feb. 20, 1956, in Carlisle, Pa. to the late Leroy and Caroline (Taylor) Smith. Leroy was previously employed by Carlisle Tire and Wheel.
He was a member of the NRA and had many hobbies, such as horseback riding and trading, guns and gun trading, and whitetail deer hunting.
Surviving are his children, Dale Smith and Melissa Seymore; grandchildren Selena Wheeler and Lexy, Courtney, and Kayla Seymore; sister Judy Smith; nieces Heather (Chad) Green and Jessica (Ed) Long; great-niece Jenna Green; great-nephews, Camron Green and Tristan Long; and brother-in-law Steve (Bonnie) Schoffstall. Leroy was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Schoffstall, and brother, Mike Smith.
Per Leroy’s request, there will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.
