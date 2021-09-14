Patricia A. Groft, 80, of Gettysburg, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Birch Manor in Sykesville, Md.
She was born May 27, 1941, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of the late Edgar and Elsie (Laughinghouse) Alligood, but was raised in Havelock, N.C.
Pat was an active member of The Intersection Church in Gettysburg where she volunteered for many activities. For many years she was employed at Doubleday Publishing Co. She enjoyed reading, but she most loved to spend time with her family and friends. It brought her joy watching her great-grandchildren play.
Pat is survived by two daughters, Kathy Reed and her husband Doug of York, Pa., and Kim Learn and her husband Russ of Littlestown; six grandchildren, Matt Reed and his wife Katie, Aaron Reed, Bryan Learn and his wife Erica, Emily (Learn) Clark, Danielle (Learn) Hoffman and her husband Ron, and Stephen Learn; two step-grandchildren, Doug Reed Jr. and Kristin Reed; seven great-grandchildren, Noah Learn, Liam Clark, Alazay Hoffman, Laytan Hoffman, Brooklyn Learn, Malakye Hoffman, Elyjah Hoffman, and James Reed, John Reed and Martin Reed. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, and her brother-in-law Fred Thompson. She was predeceased by two sisters, Marie Thompson and Sue Taylor.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021, at noon at The Intersection Church, Gettysburg, with her pastor Jeremiah Herbert officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be held privately at Rest Haven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Intersection Church, 1980 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.