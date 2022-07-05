Bonnie L. Jacoby, 62, of Biglerville, passed away on July 2, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was the loving wife of Michael J. Jacoby for 42 years.
She was born in Leesburg, Va., on March 26, 1960. She was the daughter of the late Melvin Kuykendall Sr. and Anna (McDonald) Kuykendall.
She graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1978. She worked for the Gettysburg National Tower for 21 years, then worked at the Gettysburg Tour Center for 22 years. She loved spending time with her family, especially her two grandchildren. She enjoyed flea markets, going to West Virginia and collecting Longaberger baskets.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Adam Jacoby and his companion Miranda Myland, and grandchildren, Adilyn and Hendrick Jacoby; brothers, Melvin Kuykendall Jr. and companion Carol Hedrick, Jim Kuykendall and wife Sharon, Michael Kuykendall and wife Tammy, and Scott Kuykendall; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial picnic will be held at a later date.
