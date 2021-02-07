David E. Baumgardner, 71, of New Oxford, passed away tragically with his wife, Wanda, on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 at home.
Born June 10, 1949 in Hanover, he was a son of the late Ardell “Dale” and Mary E. (Bowers) Baumgardner.
Mr. Baumgardner worked as a tanker truck driver for Edris Oil for over 30 years and enjoyed going to social clubs, listening to music, playing guitar, going on trips and enjoyed going to Golds Gym in Hanover every day.
David is survived by a son, Lonnie Lee Baumgardner and his wife Selene of Etters; a brother, Richard Baumgardner and his wife Linda of Taneytown, Md.; a sister, Louise Pitzer of Abbottstown; and a nephew Tim Baumgardner of Taneytown, Md.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by a brother, Leroy Baumgardner, and a sister, Genevieve Reaver.
There will be no public services at this time. The family will announce a memorial service to celebrate the life of David at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to St. David’s UCC, 142 Hobart Rd, Hanover, PA 17331
To share memories of David E. Baumgardner, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
