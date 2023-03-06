Jack C. Stauffer, 88, of Littlestown, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg. He was the husband of the late Betty J. Quickel Stauffer.
Born May 24, 1934, in York, Jack was the son of the late William and Catherine Sipe Stauffer.
He had been employed with Pilliod Furniture in South Carolina.
Surviving are his children, Michael L. Stauffer and Laura of Shallotte, N.C., Joseph A. Stauffer of New Oxford, Elizabeth J. Hinkel and Neal of York Springs and Mary Jane Wolfgang and Bill of Littlestown; his 23 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; his brother, Robert Stauffer of Dover; and his sister, Cathy Whitsel of York. Jack was predeceased by his two sons, Jeffrey L. and Gregory A. Stauffer; and his brothers, Donald, Richard, Charles and William Stauffer.
He was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness of Gettysburg. Jack loved the mountains, camping, the beach, traveling and spending time with his family.
Services are at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will be in Suburban Memorial Gardens, Dover.
Online conveniences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
