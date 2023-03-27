Frederick Lee “Coach” Bunty, also known as “Rabbit,” age 75, of Gardners, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill. He was born July 8, 1947, in Hanover, to the late Arnold R. and Jane L. (Brady) Bunty.
Frederick was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during Vietnam and received the Distinguished Service Cross and a Purple Heart. He was employed as a Navy specialist at the Navy Depot in Mechanicsburg and prior to retiring he was a stone mason. Frederick was a coach for the girls’ softball team, the “Curves,” in Aspers, and the boys’ APM baseball team. He also coached football for both Upper Adams School District and Northern School District.
Frederick enjoyed building bird houses, making jerky, playing Santa at Christmas and handing out candy canes. Most of all, he enjoyed watching his grandchildren play soccer, helping them to build bird houses and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Jeanne A. (Willman) Bunty; two daughters, Carla A. Nace and her husband Jimmy of Warrensburg, Mo., and Ashley L. Hobbs and her husband Matthew of Fairfield; one son, Sean M. Bunty and his wife Rebecca of Carlisle; five grandchildren, Chayce M. Hobbs, Tucker A. Hobbs, Emy L. Blanchard, Cooper J. Bunty and Tegan J. Bunty; two sisters, Karen Willis and Kim Bechtel; and one brother, Arnold R. Bunty Jr. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Kelly Keeney.
Professional Services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kidney Foundation of Central Pennsylvania, 900 S. Arlington Ave., #134a, Harrisburg, PA 17109; or Allied Veterans Council of Adams County, c/o Vincent Umstot, 1730 Town Hill Road, York Springs, PA 17372.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
