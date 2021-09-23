Anna “Annie” May Shafer, age 72, of Abbottstown, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Gettysburg Hospital. She was born December 22, 1948, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late John E. and Hazel I. (Dick) Plank.
Anna graduated in the Class of 1966 at Gettysburg High School. After high school, she first worked at the old sewing factory in Gettysburg and later in life she became a co-founder of Survivors Inc. in Gettysburg and worked there for over 27 years.
She was a member of New Life Assembly Church in East Berlin. In her spare time, Anna enjoyed sewing, quilting, reading, playing cards and spending time with her family.
Anna is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Fred N. Shafer Sr. of Abbottstown; daughter, Sandra D. and her husband Lee Viands of Abbottstown; four stepsons, Fred Shafer Jr., Chris Shafer, Richard Shafer and Ronald Shafer; brother, James Plank of Gettysburg; 16 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kristy Shafer; stepson, Robert Shafer; and her 10 siblings.
Professional services entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Home Inc., Bendersville, with Pastor Joel Everhart officiating. A Viewing will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Anna’s memory to Safe Home, 23 W. Chestnut St., Hanover, PA 17331.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
