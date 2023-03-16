Gail E. Groh, 64, of Biglerville, died Monday evening March 13, 2023, at the UPMC Harrisburg Hospital.
Born November 4, 1958, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of Anna (Wetzel) Hess Bucher of Hanover, Pa., the late Joseph Hess and her stepfather, the late Paul Bucher. She was the wife of Daniel E. Groh, of Biglerville, to whom she was married for 40 years.
Mrs. Groh was a 1976 graduate of Gettysburg High School and earned her bachelor’s degree from Shippensburg University. She worked for 20 years for Penn National Insurance Company as a claims analyst.
In addition to her husband and mother, Gail is survived by her son, Matthew Groh of Gettysburg; and her two sisters, Debra Hovis of Hanover, Pa., and Joan Valentin of Strasburg, Pa. She was preceded in death by her son Stephen Groh, who passed in 2015; and her two sisters, Susan Selawsky and Maxine Hartlaub.
A celebration of Gail’s life will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675; or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
