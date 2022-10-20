Harvey Benjamin Christ, 70, died Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Indiana Regional Hospital. Born February 7, 1952, in Allentown, Pa., he was the son of Warren G Christ and Sarah M (Strauss) Christ, and was the brother of Elwood (Woody) Christ of Gettysburg who passed away January 14, 2014.
Harvey enjoyed music, movies and was an avid reader of world history. He also loved to read science fiction and watch Star Trek episodes and movies. He especially looked forward to his summer vacations with his brother Woody to the Jersey Shore.
Following cremation, a graveside services will be at Evergreen Cemetery, 799 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, Monday, October 24, 2022, at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to VNA Concordia Hospice, 850 Hospital Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
