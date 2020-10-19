Dewey L. Bower Jr., age 94, of Biglerville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at his home in Biglerville. He was born Aug. 7, 1926, in Roanoke, Virginia, the oldest son and one of the seven children of the late Dewey L. and Clara N. (Stevens) Bower.
Dewey served 23 years in the Armed Forces including the US Army and Navy during the Korean War and World War II. Dewey was a member and formerly employed by the Ira E. Lady American Legion Post 262 in Biglerville.
He had also driven school bus for his brother-in-law Jay Thomas in the Upper Adams School District, as well as driving dump truck and working at Thomas’ Drive In restaurant, and working at Letterkenny Army Depot. In addition, he also volunteered as the caretaker at Yellow Hill Cemetery for 50 years. He enjoyed watching sports, especially golf, and his long walks outside to anywhere and everywhere.
He is survived by his daughter, Patty Bower of Biglerville; his two grandchildren, Kierston and Andrew Moffitt; and his numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald W. Bower, James E. Bower and Rev. Marvin Bower; and sisters, Phyllis Williams, Carole Rhea and Shirley Thomas.
A viewing will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Greenmount Cemetery in Arendtsville, with Rev. Ben Seibert officiating. Military honors will be provided by Adams County Allied Veterans. There will be a gathering following the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dewey’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.