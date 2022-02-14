Dorothy “Dot” Ann Dracha Shindledecker, 83, passed on January 19, 2022, at home after a challenge with cancer. Her lifelong spouse, Kenneth L. Shindledecker, 86, passed at home on January 23, 2022, from heart complications. It is fitting they left earth together since they were inseparable during their 56 years of marriage with each other.
Together they enjoyed family, walking the battlefield, Gettysburg history, bowling, going to casinos, and their various dogs. Ken and Dot spent time antiquing, eating out, taking care of Ken’s father, “Lardy,” and then later on Dot’s mother, Anna. They were always supportive and present for family and friends.
Dot was born May 11, 1938, in Gettysburg, to Anna B. Shealer Dracha and Wilmer “Jake” Dracha. Upon graduating from Gettysburg High School, Dot immediately began her career as a secretary working for a finance company, FCC, Fissel-Britcher Insurance Agency and went on to retire from Hockley-O'Donnell Insurance agency. She was well known for walking to and from work every day from their home, except when Kenny would give her a ride during bad weather.
Kenny was born February 12, 1935, in Gettysburg, to Marie Schlosser Shindledecker and Clarence “Lardy” Shindledecker. His mother passed away when he was a young boy so he was raised by his father and his aunts. Upon graduating from Gettysburg High School, he had a career as an employee of the Reaser, later the Dolly Madison Furniture Company, until his retirement. He also served in the National Guard from 1956 to 1963. Kenny was well known for his smile, his pleasant personality, and his love of cars.
Surviving are Dot’s sisters, D. Jane Williams of Gettysburg, and Susan L. Simpson of Littlestown; brother, Richard M. Dracha of Elliotsburg, Pa. Dot and Kenny are also survived by niece, Jen Simpson (Rod); nephews, Todd Williams (Lisa), and Tim Greedy (Charlene); five great-nieces; one great-nephew; and eight great-great-nieces and -nephews.
Dot and Kenny were preceded in death by parents Clarence and Marie Shindledecker and Wilmer and Anna Dracha; brother, Jake Dracha; brothers-in-law, Bill Williams and Donnie Simpson; and nephew, Tim Williams.
Interment will be at the Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg. There will be a celebration of life held in the spring.
Online condolences and tributes can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
