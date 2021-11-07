William G. Felts, Sr., 74, died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home in York. He was the husband of Judith D. (Keith) Felts, his wife of 54 years.
William was born May 30, 1947, in North Wilkesboro, N.C., the son of the late James G. and Lena M. (Sebastian) Felts.
William enjoyed spending time with his wife Judy, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Judy, William is survived by his children, Melissa M. Warehime and her husband Ricky and William G. Felts Jr. and his wife Cherry, all of New Oxford, and Judith D. Alwine of Hanover; eight grandchildren: Amanda Geiman, Shelby Ulrich, Ricky Warehime, Grace Warehime, Austin Felts, Andrew Felts, Adams Felts, and Ryan Altice; and six great-grandchildren: Bryleigh Geiman, Belle Geiman, Briella Geiman, Watson Warehime, Boone Ulrich, and Serenity Lott. He was predeceased by two brothers and five sisters.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Pines Church Cemetery in New Oxford. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
