Richard Blane “Rich” “Dick” “Pappy” Adams, age 72 of Bendersville, passed away August 1, 2023 at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born October 18, 1950 in Cumberland, Md. to the late John Adams and Mary Jane (Ritchie) Clayton.
Richard was a truck driver and did farm work. He was a US Army paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne during the Vietnam Era and was a member of the American Legion Post 262, Biglerville. Richard enjoyed hunting for morel mushrooms, gardening, canning, hunting and fishing. He was a huge Washington Redskins fan and loved his dogs.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Connie E. (Starner) Adams of Bendersville; children Richard Adams of Winterhaven, Fla., Janice McCann and husband, Rodney of Winterhaven, Fla., Tessa Kime and husband, Joe of Bendersville, Nerissa Shepard and husband, Gene of South Mountain and Blane Adams of Bendersville; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sisters, Norma Sullivan and husband, Wally of Cumberland, Md. and Pam Morrison and husband, Carl of Inwood, W. Va. Richard was preceded in death by his grandson, Anthony Adams, brother, John Adams, and sisters, Mary Hammond and Carrie Manning.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 S. Main Street, Bendersville, PA 17306, where viewing will be held on Monday, August 7, 2023 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Military honors will be conducted by the Adams County Allied Veterans at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
