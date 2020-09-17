John Gladfelter, 68, of Abbottstown, Pa., passed away Sept. 10, 2020 at his home.
He was born Aug. 23, 1952 at Gettysburg Hospital. He was predeceased by his father, John Gladfelter. John is survived by his mother, Jo Ann Miller and Norman of Gettysburg, his son, Hayden, wife, Michelle, and three grandchildren, Reed, Olivia and Owen. He attended Lincoln School, Keefauver School and Gettysburg High School.
John worked at Herff Jones Book at Gettysburg, and Fairfield Graphics, Fairfield, Oxford Container, New Oxford, Pa., until his illness. John and his uncle Wayne are in heaven together now, happy and pain free.
John loved riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycles. His most recent joy and pleasure is his boat at Lake Marburg, Codorus State Park, Hanover, Pa.
John will be sadly missed by his many friends and family. There will be no viewing. Monahan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. By request, his body was donated to Humanity Gifts Registry. John is in the arms of the Lord.
