Eunice M. Boden, 84, died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Providence Place in Chambersburg after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.
She was the wife of the Rev. Douglas Y. Boden, her husband of 62 years. Born Oct. 11, 1936, in Selinsgrove, she was the daughter of the late Roy E. Miller and Carrie (Walter) Miller.
Eunice was a resident of Gettysburg for 62 years and was best known as an educator in the Gettysburg School District for 34 years. She graduated from Selinsgrove High School in 1954, and was a graduate of Bloomsburg State Teachers College in 1958.
She received a master’s degree in reading from Shippensburg State College in 1979.
Eunice was a dedicated and supportive pastor’s wife for 40 years and was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Gettysburg. She loved traveling and RVing, children and dogs, teaching and worshiping. She especially enjoyed her feet in the sand and walking hand-in-hand with her husband.
Her hobbies included baking, cooking, gardening, floral design, biking and hiking. She will be fondly remembered by her family and friends for her gracious hosting of many large gatherings and her endless love of ice cream.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Joy R. Boden and her wife Janelle of Gettysburg; and a son, Todd M. Boden and his wife Deborah, and a granddaughter Maylin of Cashtown. She was pre-deceased by a sister and two brothers.
A graveside committal service for family will be held at Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gettysburg.
The family would like to send special thanks and gratitude for all of the workers who assisted and cared for Eunice at Providence Place.
Because of COVID-19, a celebration of life service will be announced in the future. The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.