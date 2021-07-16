Theron “John” J. Robinson, age 80, of Biglerville, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at WellSpan York Hospital. He was born November 23, 1940, in Huntingdon, the son of the late John Stitt and Dora (Goshorn) Robinson.
John worked for Boyer Nurseries & Orchards Inc. for 18 years and then as a truck driver for 25 years. He was a member of the Gettysburg Eagles Aerie #1562, the Biglerville Legion Post #262, and Upper Adams Fish & Game. He was quite the outdoorsmen who enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and going to the beach. He also loved dancing, especially the “chicken dance.”
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Kathryn Irene (Black) Robinson of Biglerville; two sons, Rickie A. (Krysten) Robinson of Gardners and John D. (Melissa) Robinson of Daytona Beach, Fla.; four grandchildren, Ashley, Theron, William, and Jonathan Robinson; two great-grandchildren, Zoey Newlin and Abbey Joy DeRogatis; and two sisters, Maxine Horn of Shippensburg and Audrey Coons of Orbisonia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Althea O’Donnell and Gloria Johnson; and one brother, Chester Robinson.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 19, at 12:30 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Parr officiating. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until time of services. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
