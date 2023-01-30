Mary Jane (Crabill) Waybright, 96, of Gettysburg, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at The Lorien in Taneytown, Md., with her family by her side.
Mrs. Waybright was predeceased by her beloved husband of 75 years, Wilbur H. Waybright, who died May 20, 2021. She was born October 20, 1926, in Gettysburg, daughter of the late Gilbert C. and L. Mary (Snarr) Crabill.
Mrs. Waybright attended Gettysburg High School and was very active in the Mt. Joy Township community. She was a very involved member of the Mt. Joy Lutheran Church, serving as treasurer of the church’s women organization, member of the Harney Fire Company Auxiliary, Mt. Joy Homemakers, 4-H Leader and enjoyed sewing quilts and cooking for her family. Mrs. Waybright had worked for the Gettysburg Tour Center for 18 years before retiring to spend more time with her family.
She is survived by two children, James W. Waybright (Shirley) of Gettysburg, and Jane L. Bailey (John) of Spring Grove, Pa.; four grandchildren, Bradley Waybright (Kim), Chris Waybright (Jenna), Courtney Piccolo (Dominic) and Josh Bailey (Ashley); seven great-grandchildren, Kacey, Brayden, Findley, Burke, Carter, Jace and Brooklyn; two brothers, Martin Luther Crabill of Gettysburg, and Joe C. Crabill of Abbottstown; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Wilbur, she was predeceased by a grandson, Andrew Waybright; and seven sisters, Gladys Woerner, Frances Lady, Ruth Wolfe, Pauline Lott, Willie Catherine Starner, Annabelle Taylor and Rosalee Hoffman.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Mt. Joy Lutheran Church, 2615 Taneytown Road, Gettysburg, with Pastor Peter Naschke officiating. Interment will follow the services in Mt. Joy Lutheran Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 12 to 1:30 p.m.
The family suggests memorials in lieu of flowers to Mt. Joy Lutheran Church Cemetery or the Harney Fire Company.
The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
