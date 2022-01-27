Michael Joseph Paul entered his Heavenly home on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Mike was 59 years old and resided in Fairfield.
Mike was born on February 14, 1962, in Houston, Texas, to Eugene Blaine Paul and Barbara Marie (McMullen) Paul. Mike grew up in the Westmont Boro section of Johnstown, Pa.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Paul; father-in-law, Fred Bishop; mother-in-law, Shirleen (Knight) Bishop; and sister-in-law, Melissa (Julian) Bishop.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Tracy Diane (Bishop) Paul; son, Jason Andrew Paul of Harrisburg, Pa.; and daughter, Julie Marie (Paul) Manahan and son-in-law Justin Scott Manahan of Gettysburg. He is also survived by sister, Shirley Ann (Paul) Robson of Johnstown, Pa.; brother, Eugene Blaine Paul Jr. and wife, Debbie Jean (Brilhart) Paul of Davidsville, Pa.; brother, John Andrew Paul and wife Kristi Lynn (Baker) Paul of York, Pa.; brother, William Stephen Paul of Auburn, Ala.; sister, Maria Louise (Paul) Person and husband Bert Russell Person of Hanover, Pa.; and brother, Lawreance Treat of Nanty Glo, Pa. He is also, survived by brother-in-law, Larry Bishop of Fairfield; nephew, Cody Bishop; niece, Courtney (Bishop) Burns; also nieces and nephews as follows: Stephen Michael Robson, Johnstown, Pa.; Kristen Marie (Robson) Armstrong, Harker Heights, Texas; Nicholas Jones, York, Pa.; Courtney Jones, York, Pa.; Noah Andrew Paul, York, Pa.; Andrea Lee (Paul) Weeks, Auburn, Ala.; Joshua Allan Person, Hanover, Pa.; Ian Mikhail Person, NY, N.Y.; Adrianna (Person) Syed, Hanover, Pa.; and Alexa Leah (Person) James, Littlestown.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held on Sunday, February 13, at 1 p.m. at Liberty Worship Center, 29 Carrolls Tract Road, Fairfield. Live stream of service will be available at facebook.com/libertyworshipcenterfairfield.
(Note: In case of inclement weather, service will be postponed to Saturday, February 19, at 11 a.m.)
