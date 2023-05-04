William Lee Bell, aged 82, of McSherrystown, passed away on May 3, 2023, at Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover.
William was born on February 9, 1941, the son of the late Mae V. (Ackerman) Bell and the late Melvin D. Bell.
He was a 1958 graduate of Delone Catholic High School and proudly serviced his country in the United States Navy from 1959 to 1965.
He was a member of Annunciation BVM Church, McSherrystown, retired in 1998 after a 32-year career at Black & Decker, Hampstead, Md., volunteered his time after retirement delivering meals for Meals on Wheels, and was a member of the McSherrystown Moose Lodge.
William is survived by his sons, Douglas Bell of Harrisburg, and Christopher Bell of Hanover; his grandsons, Nathan and Hayden, both of McSherrystown; his daughter-in-law, Barbara; his sister, Daun (Bell) Staub; and his longtime companion, Linda Wrightson of Cockeysville, Md. He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles, of Richardson, Texas.
Relatives and friends are invited to a gathering in celebration of his life on Tuesday, May 9, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., followed by his funeral service at 1 p.m., at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown. Interment at Annunciation BVM Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in William’s memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 (woundedwarriorproject.org).
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com.
