Beloved wife, mother, and spitfire of a woman with a quick wit and a contagious laugh, Mary Anne Elliot took her last breath on October 13, 2021.
Born August 9, 1951, in Syracuse, NY, her early years were nomadic as the family frequently moved due to her father’s, James Elliot, career with Random House.
In 1969 she went to work for Random House where she stayed until she retired in 2003. Starting in collections and through sheer talent and force of will rose to the position of Director. Retiring at age 52, she was often described as a rigorous but fair leader.
A bold and astute entrepreneur, Mary Anne started multiple businesses including an eBay consignment business in 1997 and a cannabis business in 2017, both of which were highly successful.
In her free time, she could frequently be found in her colorful and extensive garden, harvesting crops to cook, can and dehydrate; or using her nimble fingers to sew everything from tablecloths to napkins to pillowcases for friends and family.
A very talented cook, she and her husband even bought a restaurant in Maine and converted it into a home so Mary Anne could expand her repertoire in a commercial kitchen.
In her later years Mary Anne made rosaries, numbering into the thousands, and sent them around the world to people in need of spiritual reinforcement. There are plans to continue her labor of love as a charity endeavor.
She was predeceased by her parents, James and Dorothy Elliot, and brother Joel Elliot. She leaves behind her husband and soulmate, Lawrence Hunter; wicked cool daughter, Erin Elliot; free spirt stepson Lawrence Hunter, Jr; three brothers, Richard Elliot, Christopher Elliot, and Guy Elliot; and dozens of nieces, nephews, and Godchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on the 13th of December at 3 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church at 25 West High Street Gettysburg, PA. The family is asking that masks be worn during the mass.
In lieu of flowers, please have Masses said for Mary Anne.
