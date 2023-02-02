Ervin W. “Dick” Rickrode, 78, of Littlestown, died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.
He was the husband of Darlene L. (Menchey) Rickrode for 58 years. Born Dec. 6, 1944, in Littlestown, Dick was the son of the late Mary Baughman.
He had worked in local shoe factories and was retired from Littlestown High School.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his son, Dave Rickrode and Lynn of Littlestown; his daughter, Mary Rickrode and Perry of Hanover; his grandchildren, Jenna Bowers and Mercedes Mehring; his great-grandchildren, Noah and Atleigh Bowers, and Jax Mehring; his sister, Penny Null of Littlestown; and his bother, Lenny Baughman of Littlestown. Dick was predeceased by his brother, Leroy Baughman.
He enjoyed doing yard work and spending time with his family.
Services are private. Inurnment will take place in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.