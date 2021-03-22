Garrison Eugene Dinges, 65, of Bonneauville, entered God’s eternal care, Friday, March 19, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born Feb. 26, 1956, in Winchester, Va., he was the son of the late Chester L. Dinges and Ellen J. (Golliday) Swope, and the loving stepson of the late Glenn Swope. Garrison was the loving husband of Barbara A. (Shanebrook) Dinges with whom he shared 43 years of marriage.
Garrison retired from Pella in 2019, prior to that he worked at Sylvania Shoe Factory, Diller-Wierman, and the Walton Company.
Garrison attended St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Bonneauville.
Garrison was a social member of the Catholic War Veterans, Bonneauville. He was a huge Dale Earnhardt Sr. fan and loved to watch NASCAR racing.
In addition to his loving wife, Barbara, Garrison is survived by four children, Shawn Dinges and wife Julie of York Springs, Tiffany Topper and husband Chuck of Hanover, Pa., Brandon Dinges of Gettysburg, and Evelyn Durban of Taylorsville, Ky.; five grandchildren, Calista, Maci, and Tyson Dinges, and Alexis and Zackary Topper; a sister, Mary Dinges of Hanover, Pa.; and a brother, Ronald Dinges of Gettysburg. He was preceded in death by three siblings, Sonny Dinges, Roy Dinges, and Naoma Cummings.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Garrison will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg (Bonneauville). Burial will be in St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church Cemetery, Bonneauville. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Dr. Khair and Dr. Young and staff, and Barbara Rothmann and Jennifer Baldwin for the special care that was given to Garrison.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg (Bonneauville), has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
