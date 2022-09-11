Gerry “Randy” Reamer, 77, of Fairfield, passed away suddenly Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at his home.
He was born April 15, 1945, in Waynesboro, Pa., the son of the late Paul T. and Norma Riggeal Reamer.
Randy graduated from Fairfield High School in 1963 and served in the US Army. Following his service he moved back to Fairfield and began buying houses and fixing them up for resale. He also owned and operated the gas and service station in Fairfield until he sold that and moved across the road and started “Randy’s Pre-Owned Cars.” The entire time he continued with his real estate projects.
He was a life member of the Fairfield AmVets and the Blue Ridge Sportsman’s Club. He enjoyed golf, driving around the Fairfield area in his Jeep looking at wildlife and most of all having a good time.
Randy is survived by a son, Todd Reamer of Fairfield; and a longtime companion, Stacy Cogan; nieces and nephews, Heidi Lakefield of Fairfield, Matthew Musselman of Fairfield, Sherry Ann Pollarg of Enterprise Ala., and Terry Jo Wycliffe of Brazoria, Texas. He was predeceased by a brother, Paul T. Reamer Jr.; and a sister, Shalia Kay Ramer.
A celebration of Randy’s life will take place Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Fairfield AmVets, from 12 noon until 2 p.m.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
