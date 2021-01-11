Ruth W. Boehner, 83, of Gettysburg, entered God’s eternal care, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at SpiriTrust Lutheran, the Village at Gettysburg with her sons splitting time by her side.
Born Nov. 27, 1937, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Mary (Krepps) Walhay. Ruth was the loving wife of the late George C. Boehner with whom she shared 39 years of marriage.
Ruth was a 1955 graduate of Gettysburg High School, and a retired secretary of the family’s accounting firm.
Ruth was a member of First Baptist Church, Gettysburg. She enjoyed animals, wild and domestic, jigsaw puzzles, babysitting her grandchildren, being a Cannoneers Drum Corps mom, following her three boys’ sports teams, cheering on her grandchildren and spending time with her family.
Ruth is survived by her sons, G. Richard Boehner of New London, Conn., and Robert C. Boehner (Paula) of Gettysburg; nine grandchildren, Jessica, Jacob, Josh, MacKenzie, Camden, Jarred, Megan, Emily, and Seth; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Jimalee Reed of Bear, Del., and Melinda Hoffman of McCalisterville, Pa. She was preceded in death by a son, James B. Boehner.
Following cremation, services will be private and at the convenience the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Ruth to the First Baptist Church of Gettysburg, 1015 Chambersburg Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or to the SPCA of Adams County, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg PA 17325.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg (Bonneauville), has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.