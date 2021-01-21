Peggy Joyce Kriz, age 93, of Gettysburg, died peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 19, 2021. She was a resident of Paramount Senior Living in Fayetteville for the past few years and was a longtime Gettysburg resident.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Paramount Senior Living for their kindness and compassionate care Peggy received at all times during her residency.
Born in 1927, in Baltimore, Md., she was the daughter of the late Royston B. and Helen K. Griffin. Her beloved husband of 40 years, Joseph W. Kriz, passed away in 1986.
Peggy was a gentle and loving person, and a dedicated homemaker and mother.
She loved flowers and was an avid gardener with a green thumb. Peggy also greatly enjoyed feeding and caring for the songbirds outside her kitchen window. One of her most favorite places to visit was the Eastern Shore, especially Chincoteague, Virginia, where she and her husband, Joe, enjoyed being on the beach and visiting the lighthouse.
Peggy is survived by her children, Jeffrey W. Kriz and wife Reni of Ossining, N.Y., Jennifer L. Adair and husband Thomas of Gettysburg, and Joseph B. Kriz and wife Mary Lou of Goodyear, Ariz.; grandchildren, Brian, Vicki (Calvin), Jonathan (Sarah),and Joseph (Lindsay); and great-grandchildren, Emmett and Summer. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Muriel and Gloria June.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private memorial service and interment in Moreland Memorial Park Cemetery, Baltimore, Md., will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to “Honor the memory of a bird lover in your life,” through the National Audubon Society, or to The United Way of Adams County at www.uwadams.org.
