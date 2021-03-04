Caroline Sue Meyers, 79, of Gettysburg, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 27, 2021.
Sue was born on April 2, 1941, in Williamsburg W.Va. She was the daughter of Eugene and Anna Harrah, who preceded her in death.
Sue’s husband and best friend, Paul, passed away in April 2014, just shy of their 50th wedding anniversary.
Sue is survived by her daughter, Susan Dellinger and husband Dan, and grandson Nathan, of Fairfield; and her daughter Paula Davidson and companion Erric Bowman of Gettysburg.
Sue is also survived by brothers Robert Harrah, Charles Harrah, Thomas Harrah and Larry Harrah and wife Jane; and sisters Virginia Bost and husband Robert, and Helen Childers and husband Orville; and sister in-law Judith Taylor. Preceded her in death was her brother, James Harrah, and sister in-law Mildred Sampson.
Sue was a homemaker and raised her two daughters from birth until their teens. She then worked at various companies around the Gettysburg area and then at the Gettysburg Area Junior High School cafeteria, where she retired from in 2002.
After Sue and Paul retired, they loved traveling in their RV and exploring the United States. They visited all the 48 continental United States. They also enjoyed a three month RV trek to Alaska, which was one of their bucket list adventures.
Sue was a kind and compassionate person and will be deeply missed by all those that knew her.
Services will be private.
Arrangements by Cremation & Burial Society of Pennsylvania Inc.
