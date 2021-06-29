Tammy S. Bretzman, age 55, of Gettysburg, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at her home. She was born October 23, 1965, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Clyde E. and Thelma M. (Starner) Cooley.
Tammy graduated in the Class of 1984 from Biglerville High School. Throughout her life, she was employed by Gettysburg College, Green Acres (now Transitions Healthcare) as a certified nursing assistant, Knouse Foods as a lab technician, and Golden Manufacturing Company.
She was a previous member of the Bendersville Fire Company and the Gettysburg Eagles Aerie #1562. She enjoyed spending time with her son, Nathan and attending concerts, baseball games, and trips to Canada with him. She loved her cat, Conner.
She is survived by one son, Nathan W. Bretzman of Gardners; three sisters, Pat Windomaker and Sandy (Terry) Kessel of Gardners, and Diana (Sam) Himes of Aspers; one aunt, Martha Smith of Gardners; one uncle, Paul Starner Jr. of Gardners; many nieces and nephews; and her cat Conner. In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by one great-niece, Brittany Kellison; brother-in-law, Charles Windomaker; two uncles, Owen and Clair Cooley; one aunt, Ruth Starner; and one cat, Fluffy.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 2, at Dugan Funeral Home with Pastor Thomas Phillips officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services. Interment will be in Bendersville Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in Tammy’s memory to Idaville United Methodist Church, 3725 Carlisle Road, Gardners, PA 17324.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
