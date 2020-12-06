Sarah Elizabeth Sillyman, 87, of Waynesboro, formerly of Emmitsburg, Md., died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at Quincy Village in Waynesboro. Born Dec. 28, 1932 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Edward and Olive (Dicus) Bennanzar. She was the wife of the late Dale L. Sillyman, Sr., to whom she was married for almost 60 years.
Sarah was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Emmitsburg. She was an avid reader, a fan of the Orioles and Ravens, and enjoyed attending church services and activities. She loved family gatherings where she could spend time with those she most loved and cared for.
Surviving are her children, Brenda Perrey of Gettysburg, Dale Sillyman, Jr. and wife Cheri of McCormick, S.C., Cheryl Ritter and husband David of Hagerstown, Md., and John Sillyman and wife Tonya of Hanover; seven grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by all three of her siblings, Arthur Edward Bennanzar, Jr., John Thomas Bennanzar, and Mary Frances Ulrich.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. Interment will be at Trinity Chapel Cemetery in Columbia, MD at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 226, Emmitsburg, MD 21727.
