Ricky L. Peck, age 61, of New Oxford, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Gettysburg Hospital. He was born Thursday, July 2, 1959, in Carlisle, the son of Virginia ( McDilda) Winters of Mt. Holly Springs and the late Andrew Peck.
He was raised by his adopted parents Gladys Ehrenzeller of Harrisburg and the late William Frank Ehenzeller.
Ricky attended Central Dauphin High School. He was employed by Knouse Foods Inc. in Gardners for almost 30 years. He was an avid fisherman and loved to watch birds. He will be greatly missed by his kitties. He especially enjoyed gardening with his wife.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Crystal M. (Cullison) Peck. He is also survived by one son, Cory L. Peck of Franklin, Ind.; four sisters, Pam Smith of Harrisburg, Vicky Peck of Hanover, Tracey Snyder of New Bloomfield, and Regina Benoist of New Kingstown; and two brothers, Michael Peck of Boiling Springs, and Jason Winters of Mechanicsburg. He was preceded in death by his brother Scott.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
A celebration of Ricky's life will take place at a future date.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.