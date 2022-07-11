Frances H. Playfoot, 89, of Gettysburg, passed away on July 5, 2022. Frances was born on March 28, 1933, in Syracuse, New York, to Charles Grove Haines and Frances Elizabeth Marble.
She is predeceased by her husband, Maynard R. Playfoot, who passed away in 1968. She is survived by her daughter, Frances P. Bitter and son-in-law Charles Bitter.
Frances attended George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and graduated with a degree in French literature. She then went on to pursue her master’s degree in library science from Shippensburg University. She enjoyed a career of 25 years as a librarian at Gettysburg College until her retirement in 1995. She also worked as a librarian for the Adams County Library Systems for 13 years.
Frances was also an excellent tutor in the Italian language in her spare time. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Gettysburg Civic Choir, and the Prince of Peace Episcopal church in Gettysburg where she also served as a choir member.
A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, with Rev. Dr. Herbert Sprouse officiating. Interment will take place immediately following the service at Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg. There will also be a celebration of life to take place after the interment with the location being announced during the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Adams County Public Library, 140 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
