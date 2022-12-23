Wilbur I. Mayers, 93, of Littlestown, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 at his home. He was the husband of Janet (Kearns) Mayers for 74 years.
Born Jan. 19, 1929 in Littlestown, Wib was the son of the late Ernest W. and Catherine (Arter) Mayers. He was a 1947 graduate of Littlestown High School. Wib had been employed with Keystone Cabinet, Littlestown and was retired from Schindler Elevator, Gettysburg since 1995. He had also worked at Dale Gallon Galleries until he was 90 years old.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are his sons, Ken R. Mayers and Rita of Aspers and Timothy L. Mayers and Cynthia of Littlestown; his grandchildren, Kendra Chamless, Brian Mayers, Miranda Shives, Michaela Mayhue and Benjamin Mayers; his step-grandchildren, William Dietrich and Michelle Jordan; his 12 great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; and his five great-great-grandchildren.
Wib was a lifetime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Alpha Fire Co., both of Littlestown. He helped with Littlestown Food Pantry. Wib liked bowling, playing cards and especially enjoyed spending time with family.
Memorial Service is Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Littlestown with the Rev. Christopher Thomas officiating. Inurnment will follow the service at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Wilbur’s name may be made to Alpha Fire Co., 40 E. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
