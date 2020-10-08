Willie Lee Morton, age 94, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. He was born May 24, 1926, the son of the late William Levi and Bertha Mae (Deem) Morton in Rutherford, West Virginia.
Willie graduated from Cairo High School in May 1946. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps in February 1947, at Fort Hayes Columbus, Ohio. His breakfast in the military was cold, soggy pancakes. The soldiers, serving the pancakes, said “eat them boy. You’re in the Army now.” Willie was stationed in San Antonio, Texas; Scott Field, Ill.; Guam; Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tucson, Ariz.; Walker Air Force Base, Roswell, N.M.; Altus Air Force Base, Okla.; Wheelus, Air Force Base, Tripoli, Libya; Malstrom Air Force Base, Great Falls, Mont.; Wiesbaden Air Force Base, Germany; Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho; Iraklion Air Station, Crete, Greece; MAAG duty at Shahrokhi Air Base, Iran; and Richards-Gebaur Air Force Base, Belton, Mo. He had TDY duty at Mildenhall, England, and Mendonza, Argentina. While in the Air Force, Willie traveled to Panama, Surinam, Brazil, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Lebanon and Turkey. In October 1973, Willie retired from the Air Force as a master sergeant.
Willie was a 32nd degree Mason of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Harrisburg, Pa. He received the Master Mason degree from Somerset Lodge 1205, Somerset, Texas. He was a life member of the Air Force Sergeants Association and the Retired Enlisted Association. He was also a member of the National Rifle Association. Willie was involved with Boy Scout Troop 70 of Arendtsville, for over 20 years as an assistant scout master and committee chairman.
He was preceded in death by his three brothers, Kenneth Deem, Lawrence Morton and Virgil Morton; and three sisters, Oleta Nutter, Frances Ayers and Grace Adams; and many cousins, nieces and a nephew. His wife, Myrna Jean Morton, died in February 2018. They had two sons, Jeffrey and John Morton, and three grandchildren, Grace, Samuel and Josiah. His grandchildren were the joy of his life. He taught them how to play checkers.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., Shippensburg.
Memorial services will be at the discretion of the family.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
