Donald H. “Herb” Sheppard Jr., 65, of Bonneauville, entered God’s eternal care, on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at home after a long battle with ALS, and surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Born June 17, 1957, in Berkeley Springs, W.Va., he was the son of Donald H. Sheppard Sr. and the late Charlotte L. (Whisner) Sheppard. Herb was the loving husband of Anne H. (Golden) Sheppard with whom he shared 46 years of marriage.
Don served his country proudly in the United States Air Force as a sergeant from 1975 to 1979.
Don retired from the United States Postal Service in 2018 after 38 years of service at the Westminster, Md., office.
Don was a wonderful husband and father. He will be missed by his family and friends whom he loved dearly.
In addition to his father and loving wife Anne, Don is survived by his sons, Shawn Sheppard and Justin Sheppard both of Bonneauville; and his siblings, Darren Sheppard, Dennis Sheppard and Connie Brody. He was preceded in death by one brother Dale Sheppard.
Following cremation, funeral services and burial will be in Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa., at a later date.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg, has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.