Alice Elisabeth Martha (Roth) Knight was born in Kreis Birkenfeld/Nahe Germany to August Roth and Elizabeth Betz.
Alice met her husband (Alfred) at the American Post snack bar and they were married in 1958. Alice and Alfred moved to Westminster, Md., where she worked at the Carroll County General Hospital until she retired.
Alice was a generous person who helped family and friends. She took in many of her family and friends when they had challenges in their life.
Alice was a strong-willed person who enjoyed shopping and collecting. She never forgot her home in Germany.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred F. Knight; her brother Kurt Betz; and sisters, Teresa McCall and Hilde Snowberger.
Alice is survived by her sister, Crystal Bujosa; brothers, Benard Roth and Fritz Roth and Dieter Roth; and her two sons, Richard Knight and Tommy Knight. Her legacy includes granddaughter Sarah Harvey and great-granddaughter Kylie.
Alice was buried at Garrison Forest State Veteran Cemetery next to her husband.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.