Terry J. “Frog” Rex, age 59, of Biglerville, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill. He was born Tuesday, July 16, 1963, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Glenn O. and Dorothy A. (Wickline) Rex.
Services entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Arrangements are pending at this time. Services will be announced at a later date.
