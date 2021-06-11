Barbara Weedon of Emmitsburg died on Jan. 3, 2021.
She is survived by brothers, Bryant (Christina), W. Craig (Linda) and Michael VanBrakle (Alba); step-daughters, Mary Teresa and Drusilla Mae Weedon; step-grandson, Richard T. Weedon (Natascha); and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews and many cousins and devoted friends.
Her family wishes to announce her Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 47 DePaul Street, Emmitsburg, MD 21727. The Mass will begin at 11 a.m., Monday, June 21, 2021 preceded by family visitation beginning at 10 a.m. The Mass will also be streamed at www.stjosephemmitsburg.org.
