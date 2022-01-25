Barbara G. Wallen-Witter, age 74, of Gardners, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022, at her home. She was born Monday, December 15, 1947, in Coeburn, Va., the daughter of the late Norman E. and Hattie M. (Mullins) Wallen.
Gale ran a cleaning business serving the Adams County area. She attended Chapel Hill Church of God in York Springs. She was a member of the York Springs Lions Club. She enjoyed reading and crocheting. She was an animal lover, especially her cats. She was avid gardener, enjoying her house plants and zinnias.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Edwin S. Witter. She is also survived by two daughters, Marcia G. and husband Kevin VanZwol of East Berlin, and Wanda M. and husband Nevin Nell of East Berlin; one son, Wayne E. and wife Tania Witter of Hamilton, Mich.; five grandchildren, Victoria Rill, and Ethan, Owen, Caden and Evan Witter; and seven siblings, Norma Wilcox, Ramona King, Joyce Markle, Amy Grosklags, Sharon Hamme, Norman Wallen Jr, and Mark Wallen. She was preceded in death by siblings Gerald Wallen, Lewis Wallen, Nita Utz, Pamela Wallen and Ken Wallen.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 31, with Rev. Randall Huber officiating. Interment will be in Menallen Friends Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tender Care Pregnancy Center, 300 John St., Hanover, PA 17331.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
