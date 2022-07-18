Lucille K. Miller, 85, of East Berlin, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 9:33 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Lucille was the daughter of the late Paul David and Edna Pauline Byers Bubb of York Springs.
She is survived by two sons, Bradford Miller of McClure, Pa., and Timothy Miller of York; and grandchildren include Brad Paul of New Cumberland, Ryan, and Tara of Etters, Pa. She was great-grandmother to Miles, and Tyler Manweiler of Aspers. Nieces are Sharon Herman of Orrtanna, and Diana Williams of Harrisburg. Also surviving her are a sister, Bonita Bubb Hoke of Fredericksburg, Pa.; and former husband Gary Miller, Rustburg, Va.
She leaves behind many friends and relatives who will remember her for her strong faith in God, generosity, and her caring spirit.
Final arrangements are in the hands of Feiser Funeral Home Inc, 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin. A Celebration of Life Service will be planned and announced at a future date.
The family thanks Lucille’s neighbors, friends and health care professionals who were of great help and comfort.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
