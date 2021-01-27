Michael M. Costain, 74, of Littlestown, died Tuesday, Jan. 26, at his home. He was the husband of Wanda V. (Fry) Costain for 35 years.
Born July 14, 1946, in San Francisco, Calif., he was the son of the late Ivan D. Costain Sr. and Althea J. (Zerbe) Minier.
Michael was a Montoursville High School graduate. He obtained his B.A. degree in aeronautical engineering from Emory-Riddle, Daytona, Fla. He served in the Navy for 12 years during the Vietnam War. Michael was a field engineer for over 35 years with Northrup Grumman/Westinghouse of Baltimore.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his three daughters, Tina Marie Costain and Valerie Jean Costain, both of Broomfield, Colo., and Jessica Faye Costain of N. Bethesda, Md.; his two grandchildren, Riley and Dakota Weisz; and his two brothers, David Minier of Glen Burnie, Md., and Daniel Minier of Alameda, Calif.
Michael was a Littlestown FOE member. He enjoyed nature and loved playing games, traveling, Mahjong and cross word puzzles.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
