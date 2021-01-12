Jane T. Taylor, age 92, of Biglerville, passed peacefully Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at her home. She was born Friday, Nov. 23, 1928, on a farm near New Windsor, Md., the daughter of the late Edwin W. and Henrietta A. (Snader) Talbott.
Jane graduated from Westminster High School, Class of 1945. She worked at JC Penney in Westminster, Md., along with her sister Jean. She also worked at Taylor Brothers Grocery, the House of Bender-Lincoln Square in Gettysburg. Before retiring, she worked in the cafeteria at the Upper Adams School District.
She was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in Arendtsville. She volunteered at the National Apple Museum, the National Apple Harvest at the Souvenir Booth and the Upper Adams Meals on Wheels.
She married Ralph G. Taylor on June 7, 1947, in a double wedding ceremony with her twin sister, Jean, who married Ralph’s brother Carl. They had a double honeymoon and always lived together in a double house. Jane and Ralph celebrated 60 years of marriage on June 7, 2007. They traveled to all 50 states in the United States including three cruises. Ralph passed away April 11, 2008, at the young age of 86.
She enjoyed gardening, especially the red geraniums in front of her house, reading on her sun porch and sitting on the front porch of her home in Biglerville. She always loved when her family came to visit.
She is survived by her children, Nancy T. (Roger) Crum, Richard G. Taylor, Larry G. (Dawn) Taylor, and Joan T. (Bill) Bucher; sister, Alice T. (Charles) Galbraith of Waynesboro; granddaughters, Karen C. Yager, Tricia C. (Tom) Fortnum, Anne T. Esbenshade, Alesha (Ally) Taylor; grandson, Douglas (Sara) Taylor; great-grandchildren, Jenna Glass, Emily Glass, Sarah (Will) Wiser, Abigail (Abby) Fortnum and Laura Fortnum; and great-great-grandchildren, Kaeden P. Frank and Broden W. Wiser. In addition to her parents and her loving husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Christopher A. Crum on Dec. 27, 1969; sisters, Jean Talbott Swope on Feb. 7, 2015, and Bernice T. Beard on Jan. 18, 2020.
Professional services entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Zion United Church of Christ in Arendtsville with Rev. George Heberling officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zion United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 538, Arendtsville, PA 17303; or Oakside Community Park, P.O. Box 38, Biglerville, PA 17307. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.