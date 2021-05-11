Laurie Singh, 48, passed on April 29, at Harrisburg UPMC. She was the wife of Jitendra Singh. The daughter of Stanley Gish of Gettysburg and the late Lois Gish, she is survived by siblings Michael Gish and Julie Gingrich.
Laurie was a Gift of Life Donor. Her remains were entrusted to Peters Funeral Home for cremation.
