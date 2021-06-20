William L. Houlihan, 73, Hanover, passed away suddenly on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the York Hospital.
He was born Dec. 18, 1947 in Hammond, Louisiana the son of the late Anthony J. and Sandy Macaluso.
For many years he was a truck driver but after moving to this area he became a route driver for the Gettysburg Times. He enjoyed time on his computer but most of all he loved time with his family. He was well loved by so many.
Bill is survived by a daughter, Sandy Bowers and her husband Douglas of Biglerville; four grandchildren: Colton Bowers, Lexi Bowers, Summer Bowers, Anthony Riggins; two sisters, Brenda Arnold and Barbara Rice; and a brother, Anthony S. Macaluso, all of Louisiana; nieces, Rhonda Hatfield of Loranger, Louisiana, Toni Bergeron of Walker, Louisiana; nephews, Ryan Rice of Ponchatoula, {span}Louisiana{/span}, Bobby Bergeron of Denham Springs, {span}Louisiana{/span}, Drew Porter of Bridge City, Texas. And he was predeceased by a nephew, Kerry Bergeron.
A Celebration of Bill’s Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the family to help defray expenses. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.