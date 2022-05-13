It is with profound sadness that the family of Jeffrey Allen Weishaar announces his recent passing.
Jeff was a much-loved son, father and brother. Jeff was a bird with a broken wing who could not fly but still could sing.
For those of us who love him, our sincerest wish is that now he can fly to a place of light, peace and encompassing love. If prayers are answered, we will be reunited with him someday there.
Jeff is survived by his parents, Michael and Vicki Weishaar; his son, Tanner Weishaar; grandson, Treavor; sister, Michelle Study and husband Bruce; and brother, Mark Weishaar and wife Michelle. He also has many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins who will miss him and always keep his memory in their hearts.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.