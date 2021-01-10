Carol J. (Blackwell) Byers, 81, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at her home.
Carol was born Jan. 7, 1940, in Floyd, Va., the daughter of the late Woodrow E. and Nina M. (Williams) Blackwell.
Carol was a member of Family Life Church of God in New Oxford, and attended Biglerville High School. She worked at C.H. Musselman and retired from Hanover Foods. Carol drove school bus for the Bermudian Springs School District, and loved hauling all the children. She had a wonderful memory of bringing the girls basketball team home on a particular occasion which she always laughed about until the end. She loved to bake her sticky buns and chestnut pies, roller skating with her grandchildren, crocheting and traveling, especially to Floyd, Va., to see family, and being outdoors. She had a green thumb for her flowers and garden.
Carol is survived by a son Rick Frey, Jr, and his wife Alice of York Springs; two daughters, Kimberly J. Byers and Patricia J. Byers, both of York Springs; four grandchildren, John R. Frey, III, Daniel Deiffenderfer, Kevin E. Frey, and Melissa S. Rhinehart; a great-grandson, Gabriel G. Frey, and a sister, Pauline Shultz of York Springs. She was predeceased by a son, Daniel L. Byers.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, with Rev. Trisha Guise officiating. Burial will be in Hampton Union Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund of The Brethren Home Community, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
